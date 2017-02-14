Get SPH Mags on Singtel Newsstand

The 12 flagship titles of SPH Magazines, like Her World and Female, are now available on Singtel Newsstand to all postpaid mobile customers.

Singtel Newsstand offers digital and print subscriptions to a variety of local and international publications with no local data charges.

Customers can choose between digital-only and digital-and-print options, and can also mix titles under the digital-and-print option.

Prices start from $2.30 per month for digital-only subscriptions and $4.90 per month for digital-and-print subscriptions.

Customers can sign up for the magazines via singtel.com/singtelnewsstand, visit any Singtel Shop or call the hotline on 1688/1609.

Singtel Newsstand is currently offering one month of free subscription with a 12-month contract.