Get SPH Mags on Singtel Newsstand

Published
2 hours ago
Deputy News Editor
kianbeng@sph.com.sg

The 12 flagship titles of SPH Magazines, like Her World and Female, are now available on Singtel Newsstand to all postpaid mobile customers.

Singtel Newsstand offers digital and print subscriptions to a variety of local and international publications with no local data charges.

Customers can choose between digital-only and digital-and-print options, and can also mix titles under the digital-and-print option.

Prices start from $2.30 per month for digital-only subscriptions and $4.90 per month for digital-and-print subscriptions.

Customers can sign up for the magazines via singtel.com/singtelnewsstand, visit any Singtel Shop or call the hotline on 1688/1609.

Singtel Newsstand is currently offering one month of free subscription with a 12-month contract.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 14, 2017, with the headline 'Get SPH Mags on Singtel Newsstand'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal Data Protection: Priority For Hospital Community Fund
Rule the Roost – Ecomm tips to keep the holiday season going
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping