Get a taste of navy life

The Republic of Singapore Navy celebrates its 50th anniversary with an exhibition and an interactive display at VivoCity from today till Sunday. RSN50@Vivo's main exhibit area in the mall's atrium includes simulation rides and activities as well as navy equipment and weapons. A gallery displays photos and details of 50 years of naval history . The main attraction is the frigate RSS Intrepid, docked outside the mall. A fast-craft utility ride will also be available.

Mr Ong Ye Kung, the Second Minister for Defence, opened the exhibition yesterdayfor navy families and the media. Entry for the public from today is free but tickets to board the RSS Intrepid and the fast-craft utility ride will be by on-site balloting.