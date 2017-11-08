Get a glimpse of navy life and board the RSS Intrepid at new VivoCity exhibition

SINGAPORE - From tomorrow (Nov 9), visitors to VivoCity mall can also get a glimpse of what the life of a navy officer is like through an exhibit and interactive displays, while some will also get a chance to step on board a real navy vessel.

The RSS Intrepid, a frigate, is docked in the waters along the promenade that flanks the mall. Besides the frigate, there is also a fast craft utility ride available.

The main exhibit area, however, is inside the mall at the main atrium, and features simulation rides and activities that allow visitors to role-play a day in the life of a navy sailor. They can also view navy equipment and weapons, as well as a gallery with photos and details of navy history.

The display is part of the Republic of Singapore Navy's (RSN) 50th anniversary celebrations. Dubbed RSN50@Vivo, it is the fifth consecutive year the navy has hosted such an exhibit at VivoCity.

Organising chairman of RSN50@Vivo, ME7 Keith Lim, said that there are many interactive activities for children. "This caps our golden jubilee celebrations so we are very happy to be here."

Mr Ong Ye Kung, the Second Minister for Defence, launched the event on Wednesday (Nov 8) for navy personnel, their families and the media.

Mr Tong Yee, a member of the Advisory Council on Community Relations in Defence (Accord), who was present at the launch said: "For me, there's been a new found respect for what the navy do for Singapore. These waters are our lifeline and that's the message I would really love to get out there."

Lieutenant Colonel Xavier Low was present with his family and said "it's an opportunity to show them a life in the navy and what papa does." His nephew, Low Yu Heng, who is 10 years old and goes to Pei Chun Public School, added that "maybe when I grow up I'll join the navy".

Mr. T D Namaseveyam, a retired colonel, said that the event was particularly special to him because of the 50-year milestone. "In another 50 years I envision the navy to be at 'Star Wars' level," he added.

Wednesday's launch was accompanied by a parade held by the Naval Diving Unit.

RSN50@VivoCity will be open until Sunday, Nov 12 from 10am to 10pm daily. Entry is free, however there will be an on-site balloting system for tickets to board the RSS Intrepid and the fast craft utility ride. Tickets can be acquired at VivoCity's information counter in the main atrium.