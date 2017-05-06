Fund for young artists gets $400k from UOB

When it comes to developing his interests in the arts, 13-year-old performer Joash Marcus Daniel thinks there should be no limits. That's the sort of mindset The Business Times Budding Artists Fund hopes to inspire in young people like him, through its programmes for financially disadvantaged artists between the ages of six and 19. Yesterday, the fund received a $400,000 boost from United Overseas Bank, presented in a cheque by the bank's head of group commercial banking, Mr Eric Tham, to fund chairman Alvin Tay, during a celebration for the fund's 12th anniversary. The Business Times Budding Artists Fund supports two arts training centres in Selegie Road and Orchard Central and two more will open in Yishun by the fourth quarter. Said Mr Tay: "These two new centres will serve the needs of families in the region and make it more convenient for them to attend arts classes."