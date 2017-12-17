Fun and thrills at Marina Bay carnival

The inaugural Prudential Marina Bay Carnival brings back many fond memories for visitors.

Ms Rozana Mhd Zin, for instance, likes scary rides and remembers riding on the Viking ship. "I want to try all the rides," said the designer, now in her 40s, who was there with her niece yesterday.

They were among the early birds who turned up for the carnival, which was supposed to open at 4pm. But a thunderstorm delayed the start until 4.45pm.

But it was worth the wait, said student Sam Ng, 22, after he rode on one of the more popular attractions, Star Flyer - a carousel in which riders' legs dangle as they spin 35m above the ground.

The carnival is presented by Pico Pro, the event creation arm of the Pico Group, and insurance company Prudential Singapore is its title sponsor. Occupying a space larger than three football fields, it features 22 rides and attractions and 29 game booths. Admission is free, but each game and ride costs at least $4 per go.

The loudest screams came from the Mach 5 ride where thrill-seekers sat in a gigantic hammer-like structure which swings to a maximum height of 55m. Other favourites were the roller coaster and Pirate Ship.

But scary rides were not for everyone. Indonesian tourist Madam Dewi, 35, shuddered as she watched the Mach 5 riders. Lugging a huge stuffed toy, she said: "I won this at the ring toss. I'm just here to play the games."

The carnival will end on April 1 next year.