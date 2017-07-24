From The Straits Times archives: Funding for the arts

The Straits Times-Ministry of Education National Current Affairs Quiz is running from March 27 to Jul 31. Its presenting sponsor is the Singapore Press Holdings Foundation.

As part of the outreach programme, 12 primers on various current affairs issues are published in the Opinion section of The Straits Times every Monday. The paper's journalists discuss issues of national concern, offering unique Singaporean perspectives on these topics.

The eleventh, published on July 24, focused on who should pay for arts and cultural institutions. Here are more stories from The Straits Times archives about the topic.

If you have a question about the issue, you might like to email us at askST@sph.com.sg.

Click here (http://www.straitstimes.com/tags/the-big-quiz) for more stories about The Big Quiz.

Research by: Singapore Press Holdings' Information Resource Centre

The Straits Times, Nov 24, 2015

The Straits Times, Dec 29, 2015

The Straits Times, April 15, 2016

The Straits Times, Aug 17, 2016

The Straits Times, Feb 23, 2017

The Straits Times, April 1, 2017

The Straits Times, April 11, 2017

The Straits Times, July 13, 2017