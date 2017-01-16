From doodles during their commute to artworks at train stations and bus interchanges

SINGAPORE - Some commuters who doodle while riding on the trains or buses will now get to see these creations put up at train stations and bus interchanges.

Sketches done by eight artists will be framed and put on display at the North East Line and Downtown Line stations as well as bus interchanges across the island.

The artists are part of a small group of commuters, known as the Commute Sketchers, who document their surroundings while travelling on the trains or buses. The community shares their drawings on Facebook.

SBS Transit chief executive officer Gan Juay Kiat said: "We decided to put up some of these beautiful sketches at our bus interchanges and train stations on the North East and Downtown Lines so that more people can enjoy them.

"These works of art capture the different expressions and actions of commuters on paper. It is living art, and we hope it adds more colour to the walls of our interchanges and stations."

The first set of sketches has already been put up at the Bedok, Bishan, Boon Lay and Clementi bus interchanges.

Plans are in the pipeline to feature them at four train stations including Beauty World on the Downtown Line and HarbourFront on the North East Line.

Mr Erwin Lian, 37, an adjunct art lecturer at a local polytechnic, who came up with the idea, said: "Our inspiration comes from the commuters and thanks to SBS Transit, we have the opportunity to share our work on a wider platform."