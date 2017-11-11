'Friend of the underdog' lauded

In his 37-year career, veteran lawyer Peter Cuthbert Low has looked to emulate senior lawyers who are professionally competent, ethically sound and also inspiring.

Yesterday, the man himself was honoured and recognised by the Law Society for the same values he holds dear.

Mr Low, 66, was conferred the CC Tan Award, an annual accolade bestowed since 2003 on lawyers who best personify the model example and ideals set by the Law Society's first president, Mr Tan Chye Cheng.

Mr Tan was known for having "embodied the finest and noblest traditions of the legal profession - honesty, fair play, gentlemanliness and personal integrity - throughout his long and illustrious career", said society vice-president Kuah Boon Theng. Ms Kuah said this in reciting the citation for Mr Low at the society's annual dinner yesterday.

Once dubbed a "friend of the underdog", and known for his quiet, humble and down-to-earth demeanour, Mr Low is a firm believer in access to justice. It is rooted in his humble beginnings, said Ms Kuah. Among other things, he has taken on several controversial cases where access to counsel was problematic, she added.

Mr Low, who was Law Society president for two years from 1993, started his career as a state counsel and deputy public prosecutor from 1977 till 1981 before joining private practice at heavyweight law firm, Drew & Napier. He is currently managing director of Peter Low & Choo LLC.

Mr Low, in accepting the award, said: "Coming from my peers, this award means a lot to me."

Past CC Tan Award winners included Senior Counsel Harry Elias, Joseph Grimberg and George Lim.

K.C. Vijayan