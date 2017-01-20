Frequent fliers that holiday here in winter and summer

WHIMBREL
WHIMBRELPHOTO: NPARKS
BAR-TAILED GODWIT
BAR-TAILED GODWITPHOTO: NPARKS
COMMON REDSHANK
COMMON REDSHANKPHOTO: NPARKS
WHIMBREL

The whimbrel is found along coasts all over the world. It breeds in central and east Siberia and winters in south China, South-east Asia and Australasia.

It is one of Singapore's most common avian visitors, with a peak population of 450 in Sungei Buloh.

Globally, its population is 2.3 million. One of its distinct features is a downward-curving bill - about twice the length of its head.

BAR-TAILED GODWIT

The bar-tailed godwit has a long and slightly upturned bill that is black at the tip. The species' breeding range stretches from Scandinavia to Russia and Alaska. While it has a global population of 1.2 million, it is an uncommon winter visitor to Singapore, with a peak population in Sungei Buloh of just 10.

COMMON REDSHANK

A familiar winter visitor, the common redshank is usually found in Sungei Buloh between August and April, with some birds arriving as early as July.

It has a stout bill that is relatively long and long legs. The East Asian-Australasian population breeds in Mongolia and the far eastern parts of Russia and China.

It has a global population of 2.6 million and a peak population of 1,000 in Sungei Buloh.

Samantha Boh

• Source: 2nd edition of Migratory Birds Of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 20, 2017, with the headline 'Frequent fliers that holiday here in winter and summer'.
