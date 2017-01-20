Frequent fliers that holiday here in winter and summer

WHIMBREL

The whimbrel is found along coasts all over the world. It breeds in central and east Siberia and winters in south China, South-east Asia and Australasia.

It is one of Singapore's most common avian visitors, with a peak population of 450 in Sungei Buloh.

Globally, its population is 2.3 million. One of its distinct features is a downward-curving bill - about twice the length of its head.

BAR-TAILED GODWIT

The bar-tailed godwit has a long and slightly upturned bill that is black at the tip. The species' breeding range stretches from Scandinavia to Russia and Alaska. While it has a global population of 1.2 million, it is an uncommon winter visitor to Singapore, with a peak population in Sungei Buloh of just 10.

COMMON REDSHANK

A familiar winter visitor, the common redshank is usually found in Sungei Buloh between August and April, with some birds arriving as early as July.

It has a stout bill that is relatively long and long legs. The East Asian-Australasian population breeds in Mongolia and the far eastern parts of Russia and China.

It has a global population of 2.6 million and a peak population of 1,000 in Sungei Buloh.

Samantha Boh

• Source: 2nd edition of Migratory Birds Of Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve