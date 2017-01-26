Free SPH Chinese e-papers for 4 days

To celebrate Chinese New Year, Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Chinese-language newspapers are giving readers four days of free access to their three e-papers as well as Lianhe Zaobao's premium website and app content.

From tomorrow to Monday, the e-papers of Zaobao, Lianhe Wanbao and Shin Min Daily News will be accessible to all. Content for subscribers will be freely available on desktop browsers, zaobao.sg mobile apps and mobile Web browsers.

This year, Zaobao is launching a special Chinese New Year video programme for the first time. The free programme, available from tomorrow on zaobao.sg, features an assortment of Chinese New Year- related videos, including Chinese stand-up comedy skits and tutorials on how to perform Chinese New Year rituals.

There will also be detailed Chinese zodiac analyses and forecasts for each of the 12 zodiac signs in the Year of the Rooster, by astrologers in Singapore, Malaysia and Hong Kong. Other video content includes performances by the Singapore Chinese Orchestra and stories of the origins of traditional Chinese New Year dishes.

Also, StarHub mobile postpaid subscribers may watch these videos on the zaobao.sg mobile app without incurring additional local data charges.

The app is available for iOS and Android smartphones and tablets.

The videos come with an interactive game, Catch The Chick, with prizes that include Jurong Point shopping vouchers and Bakerzin pineapple tarts.

Said Zaobao associate editor and digital editor of SPH's Chinese Media Group Han Yong May: "Chinese New Year is the most important festival for the Chinese. This year, we have produced digital-exclusive content related to the festivities, so that our audiences can look forward to watching a greater variety of Chinese New Year content over the long weekend."

Lydia Lam