Free musical to kick off Singapore Maritime Week

SINGAPORE - A musical about the aspirations of a young girl pursuing a career in the maritime industry will kick off the week-long Singapore Maritime Week.

Admission is free to the hour-long Sea Dreams musical, which will be held at the VivoCity Amphitheatre at 7pm on April 22 and 23. It is one of six community outreach events that will take place during the 12th edition of the maritime week, organised by the Maritime Port Authority (MPA), from April 22 to 28.

A free maritime exhibition titled "We are Maritime Singapore" will be held at Marina Square's central atrium throughout the week. It will showcase the different vocations in the industry, and new and emerging technologies through simulators and interactive panels.

On April 23, the MPA will hold the Amazing Maritime Challenge, a series of maritime games and challenges.

The maritime week will also once again bring together the international maritime community in Singapore for a week of business forums and networking sessions. The 34 events - a record number - are expected to draw close to 50,000 people.

Mr Detlef Trefzger, chief executive of logistics giant Kuehne + Nagel International AG, will speak at the anchor event, the Singapore Maritime Lecture.

Chief executive of the MPA, Mr Andrew Tan, noted that the maritime industry is being transformed at an "unprecedented pace" by fundamental shifts in the economy and technological advances.

"The future is in the hands of those who can tap on the opportunities presented by rapid industry developments," he said. "Singapore Maritime Week 2017 brings to the table in-depth insights that will allow participants to sharpen their understanding of the dynamic maritime landscape, and in turn equip them with the readiness and in-depth knowledge to navigate through these challenging times."