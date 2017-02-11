Four winners share $12m Toto Hongbao prize

Four winners shared the $12 million prize in yesterday's Toto Hongbao draw.

The winning numbers - 07, 29, 02, 27, 24 and 34, with an additional number 21 - were announced at 9.30pm, after days of anticipation that saw punters queuing at Singapore Pools outlets around the island, with some picking spots that are considered "luckier".

The final amount for the draw was $12,001,648.

To accommodate demand, Singapore Pools extended the operating hours of its outlets.

The draw was carried out at the Singapore Pools Building at 210, Middle Road, where 320 people gathered. It was accompanied by lion dance performances at 41 outlets islandwide.

A 50-year-old punter, who wanted to be known only as Mr Ng, said it was the first time he had gone to watch the draw. "I came for fun," he said. "I spent quite a bit, but it is also the first time I bought so much."

Punters may have been enticed by last year's draw, which saw a record prize pot of $13.9 million.