Port Dickson accident: Four Singaporeans killed, truck driver arrested

PORT DICKSON - Four Singaporeans were killed in a gruesome five-vehicle road accident in the Malaysian town of Port Dickson on Wednesday (Jan 3), the latest in a series of traffic fatalities involving Singaporeans travelling overseas.

Photos of the accident, which occurred around 2.30pm at Jalan Lukut Sepang and involved a Honda Stream, a tipper truck, a Mercedes-Benz SUV, a Perodua Myvi and a motorcycle, began circulating on social media on Wednesday afternoon.

They showed the Singapore-registered white Honda Stream crushed by a tipper truck.

A video posted on Facebook also showed the moment the tipper truck crashes into the Honda Steam.

Port Dickson police chief Zainudin Ahmad told The Straits Times that the four Singaporeans, believed to be family members, were travelling in the Honda.

He said the three passengers - Maimunah Sapari, 51, Nur Amalina Rosli, 21, and Dayana Sarah Rosli, 18 - died at the scene.

The driver, Mr Rosli Samad, 54, died en route to Seremban Hospital, the police chief added.

He said the truck driver is in custody and that the police would be applying for a remand order on Thursday from the Port Dickson Magistrate's Court.



A video circulating online shows the moment the tipper truck crashes into the white Honda. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB/FACEBOOK



Senior Assistant Superintendent (SAS) Razif M. Haris, who is the head of the Fire and Rescue Department in Port Dickson, said it took 17 minutes to extricate Mr Rosli using a hydraulic cutter and spreader.

The motorcycle rider was also reported as injured.

The truck was lifted using a crane to free the Honda Stream, and the road reopened to traffic by 4.25pm, SAS Razif told The Straits Times.

The Straits Times understands that Mr Rosli was the owner of R S Bikes Centre, a motorcycle dealership located in the Kaki Bukit area that his son also manages.

Mr Jawa, who owns the neighbouring Sanfu Motor at Autobay at Kaki Bukit, said Mr Rosli's son had closed the shop at about 3pm on Wednesday after getting news of the collision.

Mr Jawa, who goes by one name, said Mr Rosli was a low-profile person and that the shop had been in operation for about eight years.

Seven Singaporeans have died in separate traffic accidents overseas since December, excluding the Port Dickson tragedy.

Related Story Singaporean killed in traffic accident in South Africa

On Dec 11, a Singaporean man identified as Mr Seow Kai Yuan died in a traffic accident in New Zealand on the west coast of the South Island.

Related Story Singaporean man dies in New Zealand car crash

Interior designer Koh Yuan Ling, 33, died in a traffic accident in South Africa on Dec 21.

A day later, a car crash in the United States killed three Singaporeans: 22-year-old Singapore Armed Forces scholarship holder Justin Yeo Jun Xi and his parents. His 19-year-old sister, Ms Justlyn Yeo Jing Hui, survived.

A motorcycle accident in Thailand on New Year's Eve also claimed the lives of Singaporeans Vanalyn Png, 22, and Mr Ng Yong Sing, 27.