Four individuals involved with Biz HR Solutionz charged over SkillsFuture Credit abuse

SINGAPORE - Four individuals involved with training provider Biz HR Solutionz have been charged on Tuesday (July 11) over their roles in abusing the SkillsFuture Credit scheme.

Biz HR director Eric Zheng Zhenwei, as well as Tan Yu Sheng and Sim Chee Kiong, both of whom referred trainees to sign up for courses, were charged with abetment to cheat the then Workforce Development Agency (WDA) into disbursing the credits to the training provider.

Zheng faces charges over instigating trainees to cheat the WDA into disbursing the SkillsFuture Credit to Biz HR by submitting claims for courses which were not conducted. He also allegedly produced false course attendance records to the agency during its audit last year.

Zheng, as well as Tan and Sim, were charged with conspiring to instigate trainees to cheat the WDA into disbursing credits to Biz HR for inflated claims.

A training facilitator, Joel Yeo Junwei, was also charged with falsifying course attendance records.

SkillsFuture Singapore said it takes a serious view of any individual, training provider or organisation that abuses its funding schemes, and will not hesitate to take action against those who contravene its funding rules and guidelines. This includes any individual who misleads another person in using their credits.