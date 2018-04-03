Four hurt in Mandai accident

Four people, including a child, were hurt in an accident involving two cars in Mandai Road on Good Friday.

A video of the aftermath of the accident was posted on social media and messaging platforms over the weekend, and showed the two mangled cars near a road junction.

In the video, the front bumper of a red car had fallen off, and its passenger door was crushed and caved inwards.

A few metres away, a grey car was seen with serious damage to its bonnet, after toppling a traffic light.

A road sign had also fallen off and was seen nearby.

The police told The Straits Times yesterday that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Mandai Lake Road and Mandai Road at around noon on Good Friday.

"Three persons, aged between 27 and 63, were conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital," they said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that a child was also taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital. The child's age is not known.

ST understands that a driver and his 27-year-old passenger, who suffered abrasions, were in the red car.

Five people were in the grey car, including the 35-year-old driver and a 63-year-old passenger.

It is understood that those who were taken to hospital have since been discharged.

Police investigations are ongoing.