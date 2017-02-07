4 firms vie to build and operate Singapore's fifth desalination plant

SINGAPORE - Water agency PUB made a call for proposals on Tuesday (Feb 7) for the development of a desalination plant on Jurong Island, to be ready by 2020.

Four firms shortlisted from an earlier exercise will submit their proposals for the plant, which will be Singapore's fifth. They are Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd, Sembcorp Utilities Pte Ltd, Tuas Power Ltd, and YTL Power International Berhad.

In December, Keppel was selected to design, build, own and operate Singapore's fourth desalination plant in Marina East, that is also expected to be ready by 2020.

The fifth desalination plant will be co-located within the successful applicant's current facility on Jurong Island so as to better make use of existing infrastructure such as seawater intake pumps and outfall structures .

The successful applicant - which will design, build, own and operate the plant - will enter into a 25-year water purchase agreement to supply desalinated water to PUB. The agreement will set out the tariff structure, terms and conditions for the supply and purchase of desalinated water.

When ready the plant will add another 137,000 cubic metres, or approximately 30 million gallons a day (mgd) to Singapore's water supply.

Singapore's two existing desalination plants, both in Tuas, have a combined capacity of 100 mgd, which can meet up to 25 per cent of Singapore's current water demand.

A third plant, which will also be located in Tuas, is expected to be ready later this year.

By 2060, desalinated water is expected to meet up to 30 per cent of Singapore's water needs.

"Desalinated water is a key pillar of Singapore's water supply strategy. As a source of water that is independent of rainfall, it bolsters the reliability of our water supply against prolonged periods of dry spells and droughts," said PUB's engineering development and procurment director Young Joo Chye.