Founders' Memorial: Most favour Bay East Garden

A tribute to Singapore's founding leaders could be sited at Gardens by the Bay's Bay East Garden.

Almost three in four of the 700 participants in the second phase of engagement by the Founders' Memorial Committee opted for the Bay East Garden over Fort Canning Park, the other proposed site. The two venues had been suggested by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

Physical features such as water elements, including ponds and fountains, were frequently mentioned for their symbolism and role in nation-building as well as to create an atmosphere of reflection, contemplation and calm.

Participants also envisioned the memorial as "a timeless icon, evoking national pride and fostering a sense of unity" among Singaporeans. They also suggested guided tours and exhibitions, and allowing visitors to contribute their messages and reflections.

The public will get to share their views on the memorial at an upcoming showcase at Gardens by the Bay from March 14 to end- April, as part of the committee's third phase of engagement efforts.

No date has been fixed yet for the construction of the memorial.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 14, 2017, with the headline 'Founders' Memorial: Most favour Bay East Garden'.
