Founders' Memorial could open by SG60

Singapore's 60th birthday could see the completion of the Founders' Memorial at Bay East Garden.

Eight years will be enough time for planning and construction, and the timing will "capture public enthusiasm and hopes for the memorial" when SG60 takes place, said the panel tasked with conceptualising a memorial to honour pioneer leaders.

After two years of engagement, it made its recommendations in a report to the Government last week which was released yesterday. Bay East Garden was picked for its park setting, proximity to water and connection to Singapore's story.

