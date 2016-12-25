Found: Body of S'pore worker who fell into sea

A day after falling into the sea near Jurong Island, PSA Marine worker Ilzam Odit, 53, was found dead in Indonesian waters.

Mr Ilzam, an engineering officer, had been working at Banyan Basin, off Jurong Island. But at 1.46am on Thursday, he was "reported missing after he fell into the sea", said a PSA Marine spokesman.

"Search and rescue efforts by PSA Marine and the relevant government agencies were conducted immediately," he added, without specifying which agencies.

In response to queries on whether Mr Ilzam had fallen from a jetty, a boat or a port facility, and what exactly he had been working on, PSA Marine said: "The incident is under investigation and we are not able to provide more details at this time."

On Friday afternoon, Mr Ilzam's body was found floating in waters around the small Indonesian island of Karimun Anak, according to Indonesian news reports.

He was reportedly found in black trousers and a T-shirt with PSA Marine's name on it, and was still wearing his black safety shoes. The body was reportedly found by fishermen, who alerted the police.

Mr Ilzam was identified by his identity card.

The PSA Marine spokesman said "management extends its deepest condolences to Mr Ilzam Odit's family and will continue to work with the relevant government agencies to provide assistance and support to his family".

PSA Marine thanked the Indonesian and Singaporean agencies for their help in recovering and returning Mr Ilzam's body to his family.

When The Sunday Times visited Mr Ilzam's Sengkang flat yesterday morning, there was a crowd of mourners offering their condolences to the family. The family requested privacy and declined to speak to the press.

A Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman said the Singapore consulate in Batam "is in touch with the Indonesian authorities over this incident and is providing the necessary consular assistance to the family".