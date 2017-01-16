Fortune writ large - in pineapple tarts

Participants making pineapple tarts, which will be arranged to form the Chinese character for fortune, on Saturday. Bishan-Toa Payoh residents will continue baking tarts next weekend, both to take home and to donate to needy families in Bishan East.PHOTO: TIFFANY GOH FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Some residents in the Bishan-Toa Payoh area are aiming to set a local record for the largest Chinese character made with pineapple tarts.

About 80 residents got together over the weekend for a mass pineapple tart-baking session two weeks ahead of Chinese New Year. They are among the 600 people who have signed up for the project.

The tart-making will continue over the next weekend. After the bid to set the record to form the Chinese character for fortune, the tarts will be donated to charity.

Bishan-Toa Payoh MP Chong Kee Hiong also attended the session, which was organised by SCS Dairy, at the Allspice Institute in Bukit Merah.

Mr Chong said: "Everyone enjoyed themselves knowing that they are doing something for the needy within the community."

People who want to sign up for the bake-out can do so as long as they have bought at least eight SCS Butter blocks in no more than two receipts between Dec 1 and Jan 21.

They will be able to invite three people to attend the session along with them.

Each will get to take home a container of tarts, with the rest going towards setting the record.

