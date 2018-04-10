Former Swedish special advisor conferred Singapore Defence Fellowship

SINGAPORE - The former special advisor to the Swedish Ministry of Defence, Rear-Admiral (RADM) (Ret) Peter Bager, was conferred an award on Tuesday (April 10) for his contributions towards strengthening technology cooperation between both countries.

Minister for Defence Ng Eng Hen presented him with the Singapore Defence Fellowship at a ceremony held at the Ministry of Defence (Mindef).

In a statement on Tuesday, Mindef said that technology cooperation between both defence organisations is a key pillar of bilateral relations.

The Singapore Defence Fellowship was established this year, following a review of the Singapore Defence Technology Distinguished Fellowship (SDTDF).

The SDTDF was started in 1996 to recognise individuals who have contributed significantly to bilateral defence technology cooperation.

With the review, the award has now expanded in scope to include defence policy and administrative officials, Mindef said.

In the statement, Mindef said that RADM (Ret) Bager facilitated technical support and expertise-sharing for the Republic of Singapore Navy's Challenger- and Archer-class submarines, while he served as the Swedish special advisor from February 2013 to June 2016.

He also helped the exchange of knowledge in quality assurance for the composite structure of the RSN's Littoral Mission Vessels.

In addition, he had co-chaired the Sweden-Singapore Research and Development Bilateral Meeting, where he led joint projects across a wide range of areas, including protective technology.

RADM (Ret) Bager said in the statement that he was honoured to receive the award.

"The success of our bilateral cooperation built over the years is a strong indication of the trust and respect that both countries have fostered," he added.

Singapore and Sweden have good defence cooperation, especially in the areas of naval operations and defence technology, Mindef said.

"The two navies have worked closely since Singapore's acquisition of Swedish-designed mine countermeasure vessels and submarines in the 1990s," it added.

"This includes the sharing of expertise and experiences in mine countermeasure operations and submarine training."

The collaboration in bilateral defence technology has also contributed to Singapore's capabilities in protective technologies for counter-terrorism and ammunition storage, Mindef said.