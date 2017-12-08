Former S-League player to be stripped of citizenship

A naturalised Singaporean and former S-League player is set to have his citizenship taken away for his role in a global match-fixing ring.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said the man, whom it did not name, was served notice informing him of this yesterday.

The Straits Times understands that the 43-year-old man is Mali-born Gaye Alassane, who spent one season with Gombak United.

Under the Constitution, the Government can deprive naturalised Singaporeans of their citizenship for reasons that include placing national security at risk.

MHA said individuals who have been granted citizenship should cherish it and not act contrary to national interests. "Those who undertake activities that prejudice our security or public safety, peace and good order deserve to have their citizenship status deprived," it added.

The last similar case took place three decades ago, when a naturalised Singaporean lost his citizenship after committing offences that included drug trafficking.

The Home Affairs Minister decided to strip the player of his citizenship after considering the severity of his criminal activities and extent of involvement in the global match-fixing ring, MHA said.

He will be rendered stateless if his citizenship is stripped.

Alassane told The Straits Times he was shocked by the news. "I am lost, I don't know where my life is, I really don't know what to do now."

SEE TOP OF THE NEWS