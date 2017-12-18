Foreign worker dies after fall from Tampines condo work site

SINGAPORE - A foreign worker fell from the 10th floor of a construction site in Tampines on Monday (Dec 18) and died.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the police said they were alerted to the case of unnatural death at 11.08am on Monday.

"A 51-year-old man was found lying motionless at the said location and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene," said a police spokesman.

The Straits Times understands that the man was a Chinese national, and that the site is where condominium The Alps Residences is being built.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) told The Straits Times that it was alerted to a fatal incident in Tampines Street 86 on Monday involving a worker who fell from a height.

"The deceased was performing formwork works on the 10th floor of a building when he fell and landed on the fourth floor," said the MOM spokesman.

The occupier of the work site is China Jingye Engineering, he added.

A full Stop Work Order has been issued to the work site and investigations by the police and MOM are under way.