Foreign doctorate student found dead in Biopolis laboratory

Police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 61 Biopolis Drive at around 10.45am on Jan 16.
SINGAPORE - A 26-year-old female doctorate student was found dead in a laboratory at Biopolis Drive on Tuesday morning (Jan 16).

The Slovakian, who was working on her PhD at Duke-NUS Medical School, is understood to have died from inhaling nitrogen gas found in the lab.

Her body was discovered by the lab's staff. A note was also found.

Police said they were alerted to a case of unnatural death at 61 Biopolis Drive at around 10.45am. The woman was found motionless at the scene and pronounced dead by paramedics, said a spokesman, adding that police are investigating the case.

She was believed to have been working at the Claridge-Chang Lab.

