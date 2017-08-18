For sale by special tender: 12 plots for farming veg

The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) offered for sale land parcels for vegetable farming in Lim Chu Kang yesterday.

The 12 parcels are for sale by public tender, which will close at noon on Oct 26.

Tender packets containing details and conditions of tender are available for sale at the AVA Service Centre at Jem in Jurong.

The Straits Times on Monday reported that the plots will, for the first time, be tendered out on concept and not price. This means that farmers will not have to engage in a price war to secure land.

The lot prices are fixed and come with a 20-year term.

Plots have a land area of at least 20,000 sq m and are located along Neo Tiew Lane, Neo Tiew Link and Neo Tiew Place. Prices range from $13.62 to $14.92 per sq m.

A 20,167 sq m plot in Neo Tiew Lane, for example, will cost $276,000 for farming without an aquaponic system, and $288,000 for farming with an aquaponic system.

Land prices were fixed by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore's Chief Valuer's Office, which took reference from prices of agricultural land sold by the Government, said the AVA.

Farmers' proposals will be judged on factors such as production capability, track record, relevant experience and qualifications, and whether they can harness innovation to improve and sustain production, and keep their businesses viable.

The 12 parcels are part of the 36 new plots of farmland in Lim Chu Kang and Sungei Tengah that AVA will put out on 20-year leases.

The other three types of farmland to be tendered out in this way over the next few years will be for production of quail eggs, food fish and beansprouts.

Other plots for general-agriculture food farms, such as frog and goat farms, will be tendered using concept and price.

Proposals will first be evaluated on concept.

The highest bid among the shortlisted candidates will then win the tender, said the AVA.

The last time land was tendered out for agricultural use was more than two decades ago.

Come end-2021, the leases of 62 farms in Lim Chu Kang will run out, and the land will be given over to military use.