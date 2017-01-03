Footballer Irfan Fandi is new anti-drug advocate for the Central Narcotics Bureau

SINGAPORE - Footballer Irfan Fandi is the new anti-drug advocate for the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB).

The CNB said in a press release on Tuesday (Jan 3) "Irfan Fandi is one of Singapore's most promising young football talents, and he will help CNB in spreading the anti-drug message, and help our youths stay drug-free".

CNB has also released a video of Irfan on its Facebook page, in which the son of Singapore football legend Fandi Ahmad explains why he says no to drugs.

The 19-year-old has followed in his father's footsteps by representing the Lions as a senior international.

In 2014, he was named by British newspaper The Guardian as one of the top 40 young talents in world football.