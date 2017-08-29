Foodpanda delivery rider hit by car at zebra crossing, escapes injury

SINGAPORE - A Foodpanda delivery rider who flew off his electric scooter when he was hit by a car in Woodlands escaped injury.

The accident, which occurred on Monday (Aug 28), was captured on video and posted on Facebook page Roads.Sg.

The clip shows the delivery rider crossing the zebra crossing on his e-scooter when a black vehicle hits him.

He is flung to the road but manages to get up.

A spokesman for Foodpanda told The Straits Times on Tuesday that they were informed of the accident.

"Foodpanda... has been assured that the delivery rider is ok and didn't sustain any injuries," said the spokesman.

He added that Foodpanda encourages all of its riders to wear a helmet while using electric scooters.

"However, as this is not required by law, it cannot be strictly enforced," he said.

He said Foodpanda offers discounts to its riders to incentivise them to wear helmets, and it is also in contact with the Land Transport Authority to conduct safety training with its riders.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force were not alerted to the accident.