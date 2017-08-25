Folding hearts for a good cause

Over 300 pupils from Xishan Primary School have joined forces to turn paper into origami hearts for charity.
The pupils folded 1,500 hearts as part of the Fold-A-Heart project, a campaign organised by The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), HSBC and SG Cares.
For every heart folded and deposited into an SG Cares box, HSBC promised to donate $1 to STSPMF. Yesterday, staff from the STSPMF and The Straits Times joined in the effort by over 50 pupils.
The fund was started in 2000 as a way to provide children from low-income families with some pocket money to help with their education.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Xishan Primary School became involved in the initiative as part of the P6 Values-In-Action programme for Community Outreach. Mr Addy Adha, head of the school's Character and Citizenship Department, said: "It is indeed a very meaningful opportunity for our students to demonstrate the values of community giving."
Their small gestures would help provide educational opportunities for their peers, he added.
Primary 6 pupil Apple Terulin, 12, said: "It makes a big difference to the community. It's a simple act that everyone can do."
The Fold-A-Heart project will run till the end of this month. SG Cares boxes are located at all HSBC branches, The Clementi Mall and The Seletar Mall.