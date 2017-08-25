Folding hearts for a good cause

Over 300 pupils from Xishan Primary School have joined forces to turn paper into origami hearts for charity.

The pupils folded 1,500 hearts as part of the Fold-A-Heart project, a campaign organised by The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF), HSBC and SG Cares.

For every heart folded and deposited into an SG Cares box, HSBC promised to donate $1 to STSPMF. Yesterday, staff from the STSPMF and The Straits Times joined in the effort by over 50 pupils.

The fund was started in 2000 as a way to provide children from low-income families with some pocket money to help with their education.

Xishan Primary School became involved in the initiative as part of the P6 Values-In-Action programme for Community Outreach. Mr Addy Adha, head of the school's Character and Citizenship Department, said: "It is indeed a very meaningful opportunity for our students to demonstrate the values of community giving."

Their small gestures would help provide educational opportunities for their peers, he added.

Primary 6 pupil Apple Terulin, 12, said: "It makes a big difference to the community. It's a simple act that everyone can do."

The Fold-A-Heart project will run till the end of this month. SG Cares boxes are located at all HSBC branches, The Clementi Mall and The Seletar Mall.