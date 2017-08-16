Fold a heart to help ST fund for needy kids

To express your love for Singapore on its 52nd birthday, take part in the Fold-a-HEART campaign.

For every heart folded and deposited into an SG Cares box, HSBC Bank will donate $1 to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

A heart can be made from any square paper, which should then be coloured red and folded.

SG Cares boxes can be found at HSBC branches, The Clementi Mall and The Seletar Mall.

The campaign, organised by STSPMF, HSBC and SG Cares, runs from now to Aug 22.

STSPMF was started in 2000 as a community project to help children from low-income families by providing them with pocket money for school.

It has since helped over 150,000 children and given out more than $55 million.

Previous STSPMF events this year include The Straits Times Run in the City and Score For A Cause.

SG Cares is a national movement that organises programmes and campaigns like this to support the goodwill of Singaporeans.

Shayna Toh