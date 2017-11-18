Flash floods in Yishun, vehicles pictured in water at carpark

SINGAPORE - Areas in Yishun were hit by flash floods on Saturday (Nov 18) after days of rain and thundery showers around the island.

Photos on social media show murky water pooling as rain fell in the northern town.

A photo posted by Facebook user Steven Yeo around 5pm showed vehicles in water at a carpark at Block 115, Yishun Ring Road.

Water agency PUB had issued high flood risk alerts at areas in Yishun and Mandai Road from around 4.45pm.

It issued an alert on Twitter at 4.51pm, saying there were flash floods at the slip road at Yishun Avenue 2 and Yishun Avenue 5, but added that traffic was passable.

The water subsided at 5.15pm, it added later.

Flash floods at Yishun Avenue 2/Yishun Avenue 5 [Slip road]. Traffic passable. Issued 16:51 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) November 18, 2017

Flash floods at Yishun Avenue 2/Yishun Avenue 5 [Slip road] subsided. Traffic passable. Issued 17:15 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) November 18, 2017

Meng Suan OD (Mandai Rd):Water level rises above 90%. High Flood Risk..16:58:07 #SGFlood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) November 18, 2017

Wet weather conditions for the second half of November were forecast by the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) in an advisory on Thursday (Nov 16).

The region is experiencing the north-east monsoon season, which is expected to last until March next year.

November is historically the second-wettest month of the year for Singapore, after December.