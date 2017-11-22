Flash floods in parts of Singapore on Wednesday

SINGAPORE - Parts of the country were hit by flash floods on Wednesday evening (Nov 22).

In a series of posts on Twitter, the Land Transport Authority (LTA), announced that there were flash floods in Alexandra Road and Tomlinson Road.

At 5.34pm, it tweeted about a flash flood on Alexandra Road, in the direction of Strathmore Road, after Clarence Lane.

Five minutes later at 5.39pm, it said there was a flash flood on Tomlinson Road, near the junction with Cuscaden Road.

In an update at 5.49pm, national water agency PUB said that the Tomlinson Road flash flood had subsided, and that traffic was passable.