Flash floods around Singapore due to heavy downpour

Heavy rain led to flash flooding in various areas across Singapore on Dec 24, 2016, including this eatery along Upper Thomson Road.
Heavy caused flash flooding in different parts of Singapore on Dec 24, 2016, including along stretches of Upper Thomson Road, affecting eateries and traffic.
Published
2 hours ago
SINGAPORE - Heavy rain resulted in flash floods around Singapore on Christmas eve (Dec 24).

Flash flood alerts were issued for a few areas in central Singapore, including Newton Circus, Balmoral Road, Cairnhill Road and the Pan-Island Expressway near Stevens Road, according to the Land Transport Authority.

Pedestrians were splashing through ankle-deep puddles on Orchard Road at the junction outside Heeren, a video sent by a Straits Times reader showed.

There were also reports of flooding and traffic jams at Upper Thomson Road.

Some eateries along Upper Thomson Road were affected by up to knee-deep waters after the downpour, photos and videos from Ms Vinnie Mah showed. Ms Mah operates a music school in the vicinity.

PUB Singapore said in a tweet that heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore from 4.40pm to 6pm.

The National Environment Agency also issued a heavy rain warning at about 4.30pm.

