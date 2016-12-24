Flash floods around Singapore due to heavy downpour

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain resulted in flash floods around Singapore on Christmas eve (Dec 24).

Flash flood alerts were issued for a few areas in central Singapore, including Newton Circus, Balmoral Road, Cairnhill Road and the Pan-Island Expressway near Stevens Road, according to the Land Transport Authority.

Pedestrians were splashing through ankle-deep puddles on Orchard Road at the junction outside Heeren, a video sent by a Straits Times reader showed.

There were also reports of flooding and traffic jams at Upper Thomson Road.

Some eateries along Upper Thomson Road were affected by up to knee-deep waters after the downpour, photos and videos from Ms Vinnie Mah showed. Ms Mah operates a music school in the vicinity.

PUB Singapore said in a tweet that heavy rain was expected over many areas of Singapore from 4.40pm to 6pm.

The National Environment Agency also issued a heavy rain warning at about 4.30pm.