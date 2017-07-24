Five Malaysian members of international counterfeit credit card syndicate jailed

SINGAPORE - Five members of a transnational counterfeit credit card syndicate have been jailed for a period ranging from 17 months to 44 months for possessing counterfeit cards and forged identity documents, and cheating, among other things.

Four Malaysians were convicted between March 9 and July 19 this year for making fraudulent retail purchases with fake credit cards.

Another Malaysian member, aged 48, was convicted on Jan 19 for possessing counterfeit credit cards and a forged identity document.

In a statement, the police said it received information on July 25 last year that purchases were being made with fake credit cards. They arrested Chan Yew Choon, 23, Chong Li Hsien, 30, and Wong Ban Kuean, 47, at Orchard MRT station that same day.

An assortment of forged identity documents, counterfeit cards, and items worth about $23,000, purchases using the fake cards, were recovered.

After investigating, the police established the identities of two accomplices - Cheah Wei Yong, 44, and Law Thin Poh, 48, and arrested them at the Tuas Checkpoint on Aug 19 last year. Four counterfeit credit cards and a forged identity document were found in Law's possession.

All five belong to the same syndicate.

Those convicted of possessing counterfeit credit cards or other forged valuable security documents can be jailed up to 15 years and fined. Those convicted of cheating can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.