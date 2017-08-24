Five injured sailors of USS John S. McCain discharged from hospital, says US 7th Fleet

SINGAPORE - Five injured sailors of the USS John S. McCain warship, which collided with a merchant tanker off Singapore, have been discharged from hospital to return to the command, the US 7th Fleet said in an update.

"Four injured USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) sailors who were medically evacuated by a Singapore Armed Forces helicopter to a hospital in Singapore for non-life threatening injuries, have been released to return to the command.

"The fifth injured sailor, who did not require medical evacuation, was also released," it said on Facebook early Thursday (Aug 24, Singapore time).

The missile-guided destroyer collided with oil tanker Alnic MC east of Singapore on Monday morning, leaving 10 US sailors missing.

The warship was on its way to a routine stop in Singapore. The collision left a gaping hole in the hull of the warship, flooding it with water.

US Navy and Marine Corps divers located some remains when they accessed sealed compartments in the damaged parts of the warship on Tuesday.

No survivor has been found so far despite the multi-national search-and-rescue efforts.