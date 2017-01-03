Fishing hook snags otter mum

A female otter was spotted with a fishing line and hook in its body yesterday morning, just two days after a sighting of the animal with a new litter of otter pups. Retiree Patrick Ng, 60, who has followed the otters for a year, told The Straits Times that he spotted the hook and line when reviewing videos he had taken of the otters at about 9am yesterday at the floating platform at Marina Bay. An otter pup in April last year was spotted with a fish hook in its eye. It recovered from the wound without any external help but the incident roused the anger of animal lovers, who criticised "irresponsible anglers".