Kids having fun yesterday on board the Ocean's Ride at the Christmas Village at Ngee Ann City's Civic Plaza. The month-long event, which started on Nov 25, features outdoor shopping, dining and nightly performances, with 25 brands having set up shop too. There will be a two-storey carousel and a countdown concert on Christmas Eve. The village is open from Sunday to Thursday at 11am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday at 11am to 11pm and during the Christmas week from 11am to 11pm daily.