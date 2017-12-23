First major archaeological survey of Pulau Ubin

The sites of the gun emplacements at the National Police Cadet Corps campsite in Pulau Ubin. One of the sites is located in the jungle, while the other has been fitted with a replica of a gun (above). In reality, no evidence has been found to indicate that either emplacements had been mounted with guns. In the course of their 18-month archaeological survey, researchers hope to find out why, among other things.PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO
Dec 23, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

The first in-depth archaeological survey of Pulau Ubin was announced yesterday, in a bid to shed more light on Singapore's trade, economic and military history.

The $150,000 study, which will run in three phases over 18 months, began with the attempt to solve the mystery of two emplacements for guns built before World War II to defend the Johor Strait. However, there are no signs of guns ever having been placed there.

Lead researcher and ISEAS - Yusof Ishak associate fellow Lim Chen Sian hopes the findings will eventually tell a story about life on the island and guide the way it is managed.

