First major archaeological survey of Pulau Ubin

The first in-depth archaeological survey of Pulau Ubin was announced yesterday, in a bid to shed more light on Singapore's trade, economic and military history.

The $150,000 study, which will run in three phases over 18 months, began with the attempt to solve the mystery of two emplacements for guns built before World War II to defend the Johor Strait. However, there are no signs of guns ever having been placed there.

Lead researcher and ISEAS - Yusof Ishak associate fellow Lim Chen Sian hopes the findings will eventually tell a story about life on the island and guide the way it is managed.

