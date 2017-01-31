Firm's director upset over damage to vehicle during recovery bid

Elitez Car Rental director Elvin Ang was upset that one of his cars was damaged during his company's botched recovery attempt on Jan 13.

A police officer had to smash the window on the driver's side with his baton because the driver was uncooperative.

A 20-year-old male driver and 21-year-old female passenger were later arrested for drug-related offences. A parang was recovered from the car.

The case is still under investigation.

Mr Ang said the drama started when he and his staff surrounded the Honda Fit along Telok Blangah Crescent.

He wanted the car back because he had learnt that the hirer had a "bad record" only after he had left with the vehicle.

Later, when the company tracked down the car, Mr Ang realised the driver was not the same person who had hired the vehicle.

After spotting the car in Telok Blangah, an employee approached the driver but was hit when the car lurched forward. The employee was not badly injured.

The car sped off and later led police on a 5km chase.

The Honda's path was eventually blocked by a police car at the junction of Lower Delta Road and Bukit Purmei Avenue.

Mr Ang said he had told police he could immobilise the car with his mobile phone, but the car still moved.

That was when an officer smashed the window.

The driver fled on foot but was arrested nearby. His passenger remained inside the rental car.