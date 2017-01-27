Fireworks, feathers and 'facai': Year of the Rooster off to crowing start at Chinatown countdown

A rooster mascot on stage with performers from Dance Ensemble Singapore at the Chinatown Chinese New Year 2017 Countdown Party on Friday (Jan 27).
A rooster mascot on stage with performers from Dance Ensemble Singapore at the Chinatown Chinese New Year 2017 Countdown Party on Friday (Jan 27).ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A rooster mascot joining Mediacorp artistes (L-R) Dennis Chew, Chen Shu Cheng, Mark Lee, Zoe Tay, and Tay Ping Hui in greeting the audience during the Chinatown Chinese New Year 2017 Countdown Party on Jan 27, 2017.
A rooster mascot joining Mediacorp artistes (L-R) Dennis Chew, Chen Shu Cheng, Mark Lee, Zoe Tay, and Tay Ping Hui in greeting the audience during the Chinatown Chinese New Year 2017 Countdown Party on Jan 27, 2017.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A dance and mask-changing performance by Dance Ensemble Singapore at the countdown party in Chinatown on Jan 27, 2017.
A dance and mask-changing performance by Dance Ensemble Singapore at the countdown party in Chinatown on Jan 27, 2017.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
A dance and mask-changing performance by Dance Ensemble Singapore at the countdown party in Chinatown on Jan 27, 2017.
A dance and mask-changing performance by Dance Ensemble Singapore at the countdown party in Chinatown on Jan 27, 2017.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Actor-comedian Mark Lee sings during the Chinatown Chinese New Year 2017 Countdown Party on Jan 27, 2017.
Actor-comedian Mark Lee sings during the Chinatown Chinese New Year 2017 Countdown Party on Jan 27, 2017.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Dr Lily Neo, advisor to Jalan Besar GRC GROs, greeting the crowd and she arrives for the countdown event in Chinatown on Jan 27, 2017.
Dr Lily Neo, advisor to Jalan Besar GRC GROs, greeting the crowd and she arrives for the countdown event in Chinatown on Jan 27, 2017.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Crowd outside of the cordon trying to catch the performance on stage during a countdown event in Chinatown on Jan 27, 2017.
Crowd outside of the cordon trying to catch the performance on stage during a countdown event in Chinatown on Jan 27, 2017.ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Published
39 min ago
lydialam@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - Crowds ushered in the Year of the Rooster with a crowing start to the Chinese New Year on Friday (Jan 27) night, with festive songs, skits and crowd-pleasing fireworks at the countdown in Chinatown.

People thronged New Bridge Road and Eu Tong Sen Street, where the countdown is being held from 9.30pm till past midnight.

The party featured stage performances including musical numbers by Mediacorp artists Zoe Tay and Tay Ping Hui.

Fireworks, feathers and 'facai': Year of the Rooster off to crowing start at Chinatown countdown
Fireworks, feathers and 'facai': Year of the Rooster off to crowing start at Chinatown countdown

Some roads were closed and buses diverted for the annual party, and security was stepped up this year.

Dr Lily Neo, the adviser to Jalan Besar GRC which the precinct falls under, said in early January that some 40 tonnes of concrete blocks would be used to line roads for the first time during the countdown, to prevent vehicles from entering areas with large crowds.

At midnight, the standing crowd at Chinatown will be treated to brilliant fireworks lighting the sky to usher in the new year.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping