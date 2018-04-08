Fire involving fish tank pump breaks out at Bedok Reservoir Road flat

SINGAPORE - A fire involving a fish tank pump broke out in a second-storey unit in Bedok Reservoir Road on Sunday afternoon (April 8).

In response to queries from The Straits Times, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to fire at Block 622 Bedok Reservoir Road at 4.35pm.

"The fire was extinguished by the owner using a fire extinguisher before SCDF's arrival," it said, adding that investigations into the cause are ongoing.

The Straits Times understands that the fire involved the pump in a fish tank inside the unit.

No injuries were reported.

Credit analyst Chan Xiao Lin, who lives in the next block, told The Straits Times that she only noticed the smoke coming from the unit after she heard SCDF officers arriving at the scene.

"From the foot of the staircase at the ground floor, I could smell a strong burning smell, like plastic was burning," said the 35-year-old.

According to the photos Ms Chan sent to ST, a fire engine and police car were seen at the scene.

She added the situation appeared to be under control quickly, with none of the residents in the block asked to evacuate, though about 20 of them stood at the foot of the block in curiosity.