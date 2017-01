SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a HDB flat on Sunday (Jan 8) morning, but no one was hurt.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that a fire was reported at Block 54, Geylang Bahru at 9.30am.

The blaze started from a praying altar in a living room and was swiftly extinguished by the firefighters, SCDF said.

There were no reports of any injuries.

A witness told Stomp that the fire occurred on the 21st floor, and "black smoke" was coming from the flat.