Fire destroys facade of building; woman dead

The facade of an eight-storey industrial building in Jurong East was destroyed yesterday morning in a fire that left one woman dead.

Madam Neo Siew Eng, 54, was taken to the Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for burn injuries, and was later pronounced dead.

The Straits Times understands that Madam Neo, whose office was on the fifth floor, worked in the quality and engineering management department of Banta Global Turnkey, a computer company.

About 50 other people had to be evacuated from the building at 30 Toh Guan Road, said the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF). The authorities were alerted to the blaze at 7.38am, and the SCDF said it was put out within 40 minutes with three water jets.

Cambridge Industrial Trust (CIT) Management, which manages the building, told The Straits Times that the fire was mostly confined to the facade of the building.



About 50 people were evacuated from the burning building at 30 Toh Guan Road in Jurong yesterday. A 54-year-old woman died after suffering burn injuries. PHOTO: ST READER



CIT Management chief operating officer and chief financial officer Shane Hagan said: "We are deeply saddened by this incident. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased."

Eyewitnesses said the fire started in the part of the building near Rozel Furniture store, just above what appeared to be a sheltered walkway.

Certis Cisco security guard Muhd Jalal, 58, who works at IMM mall across the road, said he spotted the fire at 7.45am, and it reached the roof in five minutes.

Abigail Ng and Ng Wei Kai

