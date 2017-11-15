Fire breaks out in Tampines flat, 3 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a flat in Tampines on Wednesday (Nov 15) morning, sending its three occupants to hospital.

Police have classified the case, which took place at Block 240, Tampines Street 21, as mischief by fire.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted to the fire at about 6.35am.

It sent a pair of fire engines, a red rhino, a pair of fire bikes, an ambulance and a support vehicle to the scene. The fire was put out using a water jet.

Three women, aged between 19 and 31, were rescued from the unit and taken conscious to Changi General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

About 30 residents had also been evacuated by police and SCDF. The cause of fire is under investigation.

The Straits Times understands that the fire, which broke out at a fifth-floor rental unit, started from a storage cabinet.

The three victims are said to be all Malaysians, with two working as air stewardesses and one as an engineer.