Fire breaks out in HDB flat in Chinatown; 2 taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out in a Housing Board flat in Chinatown early Monday (Jan 23) morning.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted via multiple calls to the blaze at a unit on the 10th floor of Block 4 Sago Lane.

Upon arrival, firefighters rescued and evacuated the unit's two occupants, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 50s.

Both suffered from smoke inhalation and were taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

The fire in the flat's kitchen was put out using a compressed air foam jet and a water jet.

About 15 residents from the block's upper floors self-evacuated, according to the SCDF.

Two fire engines, two Red Rhinos, an ambulance and a support vehicle were deployed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.