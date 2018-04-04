Fire breaks out at Yishun coffee shop, woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a coffee shop in Yishun on Wednesday morning (April 4), with a woman taken to hospital for smoke inhalation.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times that it responded to the fire at about 5.35am, extinguishing the fire with a water jet.

"A woman in her 50s was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for smoke inhalation," said SCDF.

ST understands that the woman was in a flat above the coffee shop.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire comes two days after a blaze engulfed a coffee shop at Block 514A, Bishan Street 13.

Two men were taken to hospital after that incident.

