Fire breaks out at Whampoa Makan Place; no injuries reported

Police officers and firefighters investigate a nasi lemak stall at Block 90 Whampoa Makan Place after it caught fire on Sunday (Feb 12).
Published
1 hour ago
chuimin@sph.com.sg

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at a hawker stall in the popular Whampoa Makan Place at 90 Whampoa Drive on Sunday (Feb 12).

Photos and a video of the blaze at the Hi Leskmi Nasi Lemak stall appeared on social media at about 1.30pm.

The video shows up to three people putting out the fire with a water hose and fire extinguishers.

The exhaust ducting above the hawker stall was blackened.

Photos showed flames and smoke emitting from the market.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at 90, Whampoa Drive at about 1.35pm.

The fire at the exhaust ducting of the stall was extinguished by members of the public before SCDF firefighters arrived. 

There were no reports of injuries, SCDF said.

It sent one fire engine, two Red Rhinos and one support vehicle to the scene.

Shopping