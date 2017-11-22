Fire breaks out at Parklane Mall, sprinklers activated and no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at Parklane Shopping Mall at Selegie Road on Wednesday evening (Nov 22), but it was extinguished by sprinklers before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told The Straits Times it responded to a fire at the mall at about 8.15pm. It added that the fire involved an exhaust ducting at the shopping mall.

An eyewitness, who only wanted to be known as Mr Ng, 21, said he heard someone scream "fire" at about 8.45pm.

There were firefighters and policemen gathered around an eatery on the second floor when ST arrived on the scene. The fire had already been put out although the mall's sprinklers were still activated. Two fire engines, two Red Rhinos and three supporting vehicles were deployed by the SCDF in the incident.