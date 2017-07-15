Fire breaks out at Kovan Market and Food Centre, no one injured

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out at Kovan Market and Food Centre in the wee hours of Saturday (July 15).

The fire at 209, Hougang Street 21 was put out by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No one was injured in the incident.

SCDF told The Straits Times that it was alerted to the fire at 2.15am.

It dispatched three fire engines, a Red Rhino and three support vehicles.

"The fire was extinguished by SCDF using two water jets and two compressed air foam packs," said the SCDF spokesman.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.