Fire alarm set off accidentally causes 'rain' at Raffles Place MRT

SINGAPORE - A fire alarm that went off at Raffles Place MRT on Wednesday (April 19) evening was accidentally triggered by a contractor, SMRT said.

That caused the fire sprinklers to turn on, it said.

A video sent to The Straits Times on Wednesday showed a curtain of water dripping at a lift in the MRT interchange station.

A puddle had formed at the door of the lift.

"A fire alarm was triggered at Raffles Place MRT station last evening, causing the fire sprinklers to turn on and shutters to come down for safety," said Mr Patrick Nathan, vice president of corporate information and communications at SMRT.

Investigations showed that the alarm was accidentally triggered by a contractor who was working to repair a lift in the station, he said.

"Cleaners were mobilised to clear the water immediately as staff reset the shutters. We apologise for the inconvenience," he added.