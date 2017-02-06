Finalists to make grand entrance at award ceremony

The finalists for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year 2016 will make a grand entrance at the award ceremony this afternoon in a fleet of 10 Land Rovers and two Jaguars.

The ceremony will be held at the UBS Business University Asia Pacific, formerly the Command House, a national monument near Adam Road.

Built in 1938, the colonial building was the official residence of the British General Officer Commanding Malaya and other military officials like Lord Louis Mountbatten, before the British withdrew from Singapore in 1971.

In 1938, it hosted Singapore's biggest military wedding at that time, which was attended by 400 guests.

When the Istana was being renovated from 1996 to 1998, Command House served as the residence of the president.

Ms Corinne Chua, Wearnes Automotive's general manager for Jaguar Land Rover, said it is proud to sponsor the fleet of vehicles for the award.

"We recognise Singaporeans' efforts and perseverance despite great adversity, making the community a better place through their selfless acts and putting Singapore on the global stage with extraordinary achievements," she said.

Yuen Sin